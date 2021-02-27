Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

