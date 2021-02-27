Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Investors Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,352,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 78,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

