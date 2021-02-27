Zacks: Analysts Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.49. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 129.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 76.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.78. 5,777,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

