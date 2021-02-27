Zacks: Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.66 Million

Brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce sales of $46.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.43 million and the lowest is $46.00 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $43.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $190.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.80 million to $198.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $199.75 million, with estimates ranging from $187.60 million to $218.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $872.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

