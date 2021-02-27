Zacks: Analysts Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Solar Capital reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 149,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,150. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $817.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 184,708 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,961 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

