Zacks: Analysts Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The First of Long Island posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 141,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

