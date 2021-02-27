Zacks: Analysts Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report sales of $3.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.89 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $13.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $14.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.05 billion to $13.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

