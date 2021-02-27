Zacks: Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce $334.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.80 million and the highest is $340.30 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $274.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

WAL stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 344,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 68,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

