Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.05 Million

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to post $47.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.97 million and the lowest is $44.13 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $41.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $199.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.54 million to $213.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $230.65 million, with estimates ranging from $181.79 million to $257.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPRT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of EPRT opened at $23.20 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after buying an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after buying an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,382,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $19,653,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $15,261,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.