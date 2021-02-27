Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.05 Million

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to post $47.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.97 million and the lowest is $44.13 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $41.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $199.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.54 million to $213.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $230.65 million, with estimates ranging from $181.79 million to $257.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPRT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of EPRT opened at $23.20 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after buying an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after buying an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,382,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $19,653,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $15,261,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.