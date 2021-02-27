Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.57 Million

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post sales of $261.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.92 million and the highest is $262.64 million. iRobot posted sales of $192.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in iRobot in the third quarter worth approximately $40,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,563,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iRobot by 690.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224,442 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 206.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 157,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iRobot in the third quarter worth approximately $11,686,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $124.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.