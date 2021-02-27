Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170,000.00

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will announce $170,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $23.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $24.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.07 million, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $15.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

LXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of LXRX opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 333,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 191,384 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.