Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will announce $170,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $23.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $24.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.07 million, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $15.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of LXRX opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 333,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 191,384 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.