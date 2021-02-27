Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.09). Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $185,551.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,015 shares of company stock worth $849,590. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,480,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

