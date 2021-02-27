Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report $302.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.01 million. RadNet reported sales of $300.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RadNet.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,968,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 333.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 21.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $952.17 million, a PE ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

