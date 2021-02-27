Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.33. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 67.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Shaw Communications by 125.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 779,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Shaw Communications by 10.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,635,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,048,000 after purchasing an additional 625,883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 495.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 285,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.