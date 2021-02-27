Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Solar Capital reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday. Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

SLRC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 149,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,150. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $817.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.25 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

