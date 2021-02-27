Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,626,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,118 shares of company stock worth $4,282,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $21,920,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,573,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $11,712,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $8,482,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. 941,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

