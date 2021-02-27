Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Colfax also reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

CFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

NYSE CFX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. 917,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -887.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. Colfax has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,575,481 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

