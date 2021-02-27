Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce sales of $18.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $76.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $77.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.90 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $79.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $18.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

