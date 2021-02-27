Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce sales of $18.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $76.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $77.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.90 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $79.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $18.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
