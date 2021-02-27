Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 352,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,567. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

