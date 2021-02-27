Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,369,000 after acquiring an additional 308,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,639,000 after acquiring an additional 74,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after acquiring an additional 244,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,301,000 after acquiring an additional 399,022 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

