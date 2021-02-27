Zacks: Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 3,181,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,748. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

