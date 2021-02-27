Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Radian Group posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

NYSE:RDN opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

