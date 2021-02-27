Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 565,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,796. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

