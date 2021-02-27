Zap (ZAP) Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. Zap has a total market cap of $46.74 million and $2.12 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00056679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.00700369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00026954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00033896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039704 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.