Zcoin (XZC) Market Capitalization Tops $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,091.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.60 or 0.03195085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00371749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.45 or 0.01047869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.31 or 0.00461461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.76 or 0.00398715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00261097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00023932 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

