ZCore Price Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $668,454.07 and approximately $7,330.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,964,245 tokens. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.