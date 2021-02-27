Zebi Token (ZEBI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,748.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $853,719.47 and approximately $3,748.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.46 or 0.00484716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00069808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00078605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00080754 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.32 or 0.00477894 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 804,231,186 coins and its circulating supply is 534,192,354 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

