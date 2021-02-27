Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.75% of Zebra Technologies worth $357,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 233.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 116.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $499.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.22. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $515.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total value of $1,305,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,920 shares of company stock valued at $27,130,665 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

