Zeepin Achieves Market Capitalization of $223,022.28 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $223,022.28 and approximately $37,166.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

