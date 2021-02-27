Zel Price Tops $0.0645 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zel has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.97 or 0.00257786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00097799 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00055688 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,403,000 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

