Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 115.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $169,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.14. 1,305,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,760. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $727,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,804 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,701. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

