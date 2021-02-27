ZEON Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.34 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $23.34 million and approximately $79,433.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 163.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.58 or 0.00721320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00029640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00040935 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

