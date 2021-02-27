Zero One Day Trading Volume Tops $64,501.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $64,501.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00258322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00098878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00055151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,703,631 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

