ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Cap Hits $15.70 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $15.70 million and $5.32 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001467 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $229.36 or 0.00483624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00073457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00081222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00079960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.23 or 0.00489687 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

