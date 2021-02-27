Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $119,198.53 and approximately $6,076.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,787.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.72 or 0.01034607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.53 or 0.00396455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00030195 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003336 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005327 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,552,776 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

