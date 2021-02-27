Zeusshield (ZSC) Achieves Market Cap of $485,996.59

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $485,996.59 and $1,463.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.00718117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00029012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00035657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00059668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00041099 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

