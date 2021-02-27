ZINC 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $100.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $215,454.06 and $100.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZINC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.00731847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00035685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00059459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00042258 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

