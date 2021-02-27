ZKSwap (ZKS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $82.37 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for $2.39 or 0.00005333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $191.28 million and $82.37 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 70.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.57 or 0.00474140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00069045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00079184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00080839 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00458646 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

