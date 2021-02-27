ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $896,092.04 and $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 79.7% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000194 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

