Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.03 Million

Brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to report $8.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the highest is $8.56 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $8.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $35.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $54.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $226.77 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYME. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $36.31 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $332,483.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,583 shares of company stock worth $1,750,032 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

