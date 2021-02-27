Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will post sales of $8.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $8.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $35.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $54.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $226.77 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of ZYME opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $332,483.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,583 shares of company stock worth $1,750,032 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

