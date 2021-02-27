Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,535 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -371.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 913,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,961,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,996,175 shares of company stock valued at $30,787,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.