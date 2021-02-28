-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.05). Navistar International reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Navistar International stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,536. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,214,000 after buying an additional 3,735,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Navistar International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,601,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,329,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,574,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.