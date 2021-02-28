-$0.02 EPS Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSKN shares. HC Wainwright upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.45. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 94,712 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

