-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. Cenovus Energy reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,928,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,001,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 313,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 340,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 121,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

