-$0.03 EPS Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GreenPower Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 399,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,628. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $502.57 million and a PE ratio of -187.52. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.