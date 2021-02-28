$0.04 EPS Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.13. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $297.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 51,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.