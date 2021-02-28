$0.08 EPS Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. StarTek posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow StarTek.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE SRT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. 65,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. StarTek has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StarTek by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in StarTek by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in StarTek by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in StarTek by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in StarTek in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

