-$0.10 EPS Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Equities analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,498,000 after acquiring an additional 630,329 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,941,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 100,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $41.30 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

