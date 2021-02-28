-$0.12 EPS Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). Workhorse Group posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In other Workhorse Group news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $899,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WKHS traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,723,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,774,867. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $42.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.